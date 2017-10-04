Rahul Gandhi Amethi visit Updates: Congress VP says BJP is running schemes started by UPA

Rahul Gandhi Amethi visit Updates: Congress Vice President is embarking on his much-discussed three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. (ANI image)

Rahul Gandhi Amethi visit Updates: Congress Vice President is embarking on his much-discussed three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The visit assumes political significance as BJP chief Amit Shah and Union ministers Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari are proposed to visit Amethi on October 10. Earlier, the district administration had asked Gandhi to cancel the visit citing security reasons. Later, however, the district administration granted permission for the visit after facing flak from Congress. The local politics has been active with opposition parties targeting Gandhi for his absence from his constituency for long periods.

Here are updates of Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi Visit

5:49 pm: “If PM Modi cannot address main issues concerning farmers and youth, he should say so. Congress will come and do it in six months,” says Rahul Gandhi.

5.40 pm: Unhone (PM) kaha NREGA bilkul bekar chiz hai. Kuch mahine baad baat samajh aayi aur wahi PM kehte hain ki iss yojna mein fayda hai: R Gandhi

5.20 pm: WATCH | Rahul Gandhi speaks on National Highways built by Congress in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi speaks on National Highways built by Congress in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi pic.twitter.com/vfrZfVh7wJ — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2017

5.15 pm: “Do you know how many National Highways did Congress built in Amethi? It’s six.” Rahul Gandhi says.

5.10 pm: Happy Lucknow Amethi road being made into 4 lanes, says Rahul Gandhi, as per CNN News 18.

5.05 pm: RSS running schemes started by Congress, says Rahul Gandhi, as per CNN News 18.

2:30 PM: Watch- Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi visit; why is it crucial for Congress in Uttar Pradesh

2:25 PM: “Rahul Gandhi has no affection for Amethi people and he unnecessarily criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever he (Rahul) visits abroad,” Raza said.

2:15 PM: The Uttar Pradesh minister of state of science and technology was talking to media after concluding the three-day fair organised by the district administration to celebrate the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

2:10 PM: WATCH- Schedule of Rahul Gandhi’s much-talked about Amethi visit

2:05 PM: On October 5, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a ‘janta darshan’ at the guest house and meet party workers at Rajiv Gandhi college in Tiloi and in Salon before calling it a day at the Bhuemau (Raebareli) guest house.

2:00 pm: Rahul Gandhi is expected to fly down to Lucknow and leave for Amethi by road. He will be stopping at various villages to meet and interact with people.

1:55 pm: Rahul Gandhi is expected to stay the night at Munshiganj guest house.

1:37 pm: WATCH- Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi

1:32 PM: Yogi Adityanath was joined by Kerala BJP unit president Kummanam Rajashekharan in the seven-kilometre march.

1:27 PM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marched in Kerala today to voice his protest against the CPI(M) allegedly targeting BJP workers in the state and said there was no scope for political violence in a democracy.

1:22 PM: The Amethi district administration had earlier asked Rahul Gandhi to defer his visit, saying most of the police force would be deployed to maintain law and order in view of the Durga Puja, Dusshera and Moharram festivals till October 5.

1:17 PM: According to media reports, the UP government’s booklet on tourism, released last week, had no mention of Taj Mahal.

1:07 PM: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will also visit Himachal Pradesh on October 7 and will address a rally at Mandi’s Paddal ground, according to AICC general secretary Sushil Kumar Shinde.

1:02 pm: WATCH- Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi today

12:47 PM: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar had termed the attempt to postpone Rahul’s visit by the district administration an act of “cowardice and fear”. He said the BJP government in the state was apprehensive that the Congress MP might overshadow.

12:42 PM: “We had just sent a confidential letter to the district Congress chief suggesting that the visit be postponed by 24-48 hours in view of the fact that the security personnel would be busy with the Durga idol immersion and Muharram processions,” Amethi District Magistrate told journalists.

12:37 PM: “Rahul had proposed to visit Amethi from October 4-6. We never said no (to his visit),” the district magistrate told journalists. Kumar said the request was made in the wake of Muharram and Dusshera celebrations in the district.

12:32 PM: Earlier, Amethi district magistrate Yogesh Kumar said the authorities “never said no” to Gandhi’s visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, but suggested a postponement taking into account his security concerns.

12:28 PM: On the last day of his visit, he will hold a ‘janta darshan’ in Raebareli and meet workers there.

12:24 PM: WATCH- Controversy over Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Amethi

12:21 PM: Rahul Gandhi will also meet party workers at Rajiv Gandhi college in Tiloi and in Salon before calling it a day at the Bhuemau (Raebareli) guest house.

12:18 PM: On October 5, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a ‘janta darshan’ at the guest house.

12:15 PM: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a three-day visit to his constituency Amethi

12:11 PM: Rahul Gandhi will also visit his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Raebareli.

12:07 PM: Rahul Gandhi would land in Lucknow on Wednesday and leave for Amethi by road, stopping at villages to meet people before staying the night at the Munshiganj guest house, a Congress leader said, accordimg to report.

12:00 PM: The war of words has already started as Gandhi yesterday had lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the reported omission of Taj Mahal from the state’s booklet on tourism.

11:57 AM: Rahul Gandhi invoked famous Hindi writer Bhartendu Harishchandra to describe the Uttar Pradesh government and Adityanath as “andher nagari, chaupat raja”. The proverb roughly translates to “unjust regime of a mindless king”.