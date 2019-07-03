Rahul Gandhi always wanted someone else to be Congress President: Farooq Abdullah

The Congress faced a humiliating defeat in the recent parliamentary polls in which it could win just 52 of 543 seats. Rahul Gandhi even lost his traditional seat of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated Rahul Gandhi for sticking to his decision and stepping down from the post of Congress President. He, however, said that Gandhi never wanted to hold the position and wanted someone else to take the job. Rahul Gandhi today officially resigned taking full responsibility of the recent drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

Commenting on the development, Farooq Abdullah while speaking to ANI said: “Mubarak Ho (congrats), that he stood by his decision. He’s young and can become president again in the future. He had always wanted someone else in that position, I can’t say that defeat did this. I think he will now work towards building the party.”

Farooq Abdullah on resignation of Rahul Gandhi: Mubarak Ho, that he stood by his decision. He’s young, he can become president again in future. He had always wanted someone else in that position, I can’t say that defeat did this. I think he’ll now work towards building the party. pic.twitter.com/LusXeFHLBS — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

Rahul Gandhi had taken over as Congress President in December 2017. Under his leadership, the Congress won three state assembly elections — Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan — in 2018. But he failed to put up a fight against the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Soon after the results came in on May 23, Farooq Abdullah’s son Omar Abdullah had questioned Rahul Gandhi for revolving his campaign around Rafale and Chowkidar Chor Hai, a phrase used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abdullah had said that the Congress will have to think whether calling Prime Minister ‘chowkidar chor hai’ was the right call. Rahul Gandhi in his entire election campaign accused Modi of helping Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group in the Rafale fighter jet deal. However, Gandhi was the only party head who used this slogan and no other party leader from the UPA alliance called the Prime Minister a ‘thief’ fearing backlash from voters.

