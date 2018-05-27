Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav punch swipes at Narendra Modi’s Expressway blitz

Rahul Gandhi punch swipes at Narendra Modi’s Expressway blitz (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Uttar Pradesh, claiming he has taken the credit of UPA era’s project. Gandhi also criticised Prime Minister over the suicide of a sugarcane farmer in Baghpat village. The sugarcane farmer was protesting against the pending amount for his produce. As per reports, farmers have been on a strike for the last few days, but authorities haven’t yet spoken to them over their demands. They started dharna after their demands were not met.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also took a dig at Prime Minister. Yadav said the Eastern Peripheral highway was inaugurated after the interference of Supreme court. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, “Baghpat, Meerut Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor ke log jaante hain ki kitna kisanon ka bakaya hai ganne ka. Road show se ganne ka jo bakaya paisa hai woh toh milna nahi hai. SC ne order diya tab sadak(Eastern Peripheral Expressway) ka inauguration hua.”

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. This is also known as Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) expressway. Later, speaking at a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, PM Modi lashed out at the Congress and other opposition parties for coming under an umbrella with an aim to oust BJP from power.

“Those who worship a family can never worship democracy. They even deny the courage of the Indian Army for conducting the surgical strike. When international agencies praised India, then also they ran behind them to take a stand. Congress makes a joke out of whatever work is done for the poor Dalits and backward classes. They create obstacles in the development work and even treat that with disrespect. They think creating toilets for women is a joke, ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ is a joke, providing free LPG connections is a joke, making bank accounts is a joke,” PM Modi said, reports ANI.

Further taking on the Congress party, Prime Minister said for Congress, the family is the country. “The ones who have been in dynasty politics think everything is a joke. Never knew they would oppose India and put the development at stake just for the sake of opposing Modi. For them, their family is the country, for me, my country is my family,” reports ANI.

Before inaugurating the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Delhi-Meerut expressway that stretches from Nizamuddin Bridge in Delhi to Delhi-UP Border and held a roadshow. The 14-lane highway is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to only 45 minutes from the present four to five hours.