Rahul Gandhi to appear before Ahmedabad court in defamation case today

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi will appear in an Ahmedabad court in connection with a defamation case filed against him. Summons were earlier issued to him and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, after a suit was filed by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman.

Home Minister Amit Shah is the chairman of the cooperative bank. The suit alleged that the Congress leaders claimed the bank was involved in a scam to swap Rs 750 crore in scrapped notes with valid currency after the note ban in November 2016.

Even as some reports suggest that Rahul Gandhi will attend a roadshow which will be organised by the party’s supporters before going to the court, the party has denied such an arrangement. State Congress leader Manish Doshi, speaking to Indian Express, said that the former party president will interact with his supporters briefly on his way to the court.

“…In the evening, he will interact with the party’s leaders for half an hour in a closed event,” he said Doshiwhile adding, “This is a conspiracy by the BJP to frame and harass Rahul for his fight for the common people. He had exposed the wrongdoings of the BJP and had stood by the common people. Rahul will keep fighting for the truth and the entire party is with him in this.”

Earlier this month, a Surat Court had also summoned Rahul for a defamation case filed against him. The case was filed by Samast Gujarati Modh Modi Samaj for allegedly saying,“Why do all thieves have Modi in their names”. He has been asked to appear before the court on July 16.

Speaking at an election rally in Karnataka’s Kolar on July 16, Rahul Gandhi had had said “I have a question. Why do all thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Narendra Modi? We don’t know how many more such Modis will come out.”