Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of handing over Rs 30,000 crore defence forces money to Anil Ambani

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of handing over Rs 30,000 crore of defence forces money to Anil Ambani

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after latter’s fiery speech in the Lok Sabha while replying to a debate on the motion of thanks to President’s address. Speaking to reporters post-Modi’s address, Rahul reiterated his Rafale charge that the Prime Minister has helped Anil Ambani with Rs 30,000 crore meant for defence.

“The Prime Minister has helped steal Rs 30,000 crore from the defence forces and handed it to Anil Ambani. And he has done it personally,” Rahul who was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Vadra told reporters after chairing a meeting with the party’s general secretaries late last evening.

Watch video:

Congress President Rahul Gandhi responds to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "ulta chor, chowkidaar ko daante" remark.



Rahul’s latest barb came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a veiled attack on the Congress president calling him a “thief who has been scolding the watchman”. Modi also rebutted Rahul’s charges on Rafale fighter deal, saying the opposition party was bidding for another company and thus they want annulment of the deal.

The Prime Minister also said that while his government is taking decisions strengthening the Air Force with transparency and honesty, the Congress doesn’t want to make the country’s armed forces strong.

“The Congress made our armed forces weapon-less. They never fulfilled the demand for bullet-proof jackets. They never thought of strengthening our armed forces. I want to say it on the floor of Parliament that the Congress does not want our armed forces to be strong, they do not want our security apparatus to be strong… You want the Rafale deal to be cancelled. For which companies they (Congress) are bidding that they are acting so shamefully?” he said.

The PM also dubbed the opposition alliance as ‘mahamilawat’ (grand adulteration) and said that those believing in healthy democracy will stay away from it just like healthy people keep off milawat (food adulteration).

Earlier in the day, Rahul while addressing the national convention of Congress’ minority department, dared PM Modi for a debate on Rafale deal and other issues, saying the latter was so scared that he will not hold on to it even for five minutes. He even called PM Modi a coward and recalled the Doklam stand-off between India and China saying the BJP leader stood with folded hands before beijing.