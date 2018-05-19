Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of disrespecting National Anthem 

Rahul Gandhi in the Press Conference (twitter.com/ANI)

Karnataka Chief Minister for the last 55-hours, BS Yeddyurappa today resigned after giving a long speech in Vidhan Soudha on Saturday, admitting of not having the numbers. As the floor test did not happen, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) coalition are free to form the government in Karnataka. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi held a press conference along with the party Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala thereafter, where he fiercely attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah

Gandhi pointed out how Yeddyurappa and other BJP MLAs chose to walk out of Karnataka Vidhan Soudha when the National Anthem was going on. And stated that, “this is what the BJP stands for, they can disrespect any institution, even the nation itself as long as they are in power.” “This is what we are fighting today – the idea that you can choose to rubbish any institution in the country. This is something the BJP and RSS do repeatedly,” he added.

Throughout the press conference, Rahul went on launching attacks on BJP. Stating that Modi’s leadership is “dictator style,” he went on to say that, “the Prime Minister himself is corruption, because of the way he directly authorized purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka,” and the idea of fighting corruption that he has been spreading, is a blatant lie.

Meanwhile, several politicians and writers have tweeted on developments in Karnataka and praised the Supreme Court for salvaging India’s democracy by directing live telecast of Assembly proceedings and by advancing the floor test.