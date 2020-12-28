Rahul Gandhi abroad as Congress marks 136th Foundation Day, says ‘committed to raise voice of nation’

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

The Congress is celebrating its Foundation Day without its former chief Rahul Gandhi. Today, senior Congress leader AK Antony hoisted Congress flag at the party headquarters to mark its 136th Foundation Day. Some of the other leaders present at the occasion were Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulab Nabi Azad, Rajeev Shukla, and Priyanka Gandhi. However, Rahul Gandhi, who is expected to return as the next party president, was missing from the scene as he had left for abroad just a day before the Foundation Day of the Congress.

On Sunday, the Congress said that Gandhi left for a short personal visit abroad. The party did not disclose the location Gandhi was traveling to but said that he will be away for a few days. PTI citing sources reported that Rahul Gandhi had left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight. His grandmother stays in Italy and he has visited her earlier too.

Today, Randeep Singh Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi was travelling on a short personal visit and he will be back very soon. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said Gandhi had gone to see his grandmother. “Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader,” he said.

On December 19, Congress media in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that his party will soon start the process of electing a new president. He, however, added that over 99 per cent leaders wanted Rahul Gandhi to return as party president. Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said: “The party will soon start the procedure to elect a new party president. An electoral college of Congress, AICC members, Congress workers and members will choose who’s best suited…99.9% of people including me want Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president.”

On the occasion of the Foundation Day, Rahul Gandhi tweeted saying, “The Congress has been committed from the beginning to raise the voice of the nation. Today, on the foundation day of the Congress, we reiterate our pledge of truth and equality. Jai Hind!”

The Congress has planned two events — Tiranga Rally and Selfie with Tiranga — to celebrate its Foundation Day. The Congress has asked its workers to take a Selfie with Tiranga and make a pledge to uphold India’s values of unity and plurality.

After the flag-hoisting ceremony at party headquarters, Priyanaka Gandhi today targeted the Centre again over the ongoing farmers’ protests. She said it was a sin to use the kind of words they (government) are using for farmers. “The government is answerable to farmers. Government should listen to them and take back the laws,” she said.

On the occasion of the 136th #CongressFoundationDay, senior Congress leaders and workers hoist the Tiranga and pay tribute to our party’s 135 year-old legacy of upholding the interest of each Indian.#SelfieWithTiranga pic.twitter.com/9J9SynrNBn — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2020

The Congress has been attacking the Centre for the new farm laws and demanding repeal of them. Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders have petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind twice seeking his intervention to break the deadlock between farmers and the Centre.