Rahul can never become Gandhi, should not disrespect Mahatma Gandhi by using his surname: Indresh Kumar

RSS leader Indresh Kumar slams Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Veer Savarkar.

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his jibe at Veer Savarkar. Indresh said Rahul cannot become Savarkar even if he takes several births.

“Britishers used to be afraid of Savarkar that is why he was given life imprisonment twice. Rahul can never come close to the personality of Savarkar,” the RSS ideologue said.

“He rightly said that he is not Rahul Savarkar. He can never be Savarkar,” Indresh added.

The RSS leader also suggested that Rahul should not insult Mahatma Gandhi by using his surname.

“Gandhi associated to Rahul is disrespect of Gandhi word. He should not disrespect Gandhi using his surname. He can never become Gandhi. The nation is hurt,” he said.

Addressing a rally in Delhi on Saturday, Rahul created a controversy when he turned down the BJP’s demand to tender an apology for ‘rape in India’ remark, saying, “The BJP asked me to apologise. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi, and I will never apologise for speaking the truth.” He said this while referring to the allegation against Savarkar that he tendered apology to the British for securing an early release from Andaman jail.

His remark invited sharp criticism from the BJP and like-minded parties. Hitting back at Rahul. the BJP said a “more appropriate name for the Congress leader is Rahul Jinnah as his Muslim appeasement” politics makes him a worthy legatee of the Pakistan’s founder.

The Shiv Sena, which shares power with the Congress in Maharashtra, also lodged its protest over Rahul’s remark. Senior party leader Sanjay Raut said Veer Savarkar is an idol of whole country and not just Maharashtra. “The name Savarkar denotes pride about nation and self. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar too sacrificed his life for the country. Every such idol must be revered. There is no compromise on this,” he said.