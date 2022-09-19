Rags to riches: Kerala auto driver bags Rs 25 crore Onam lottery day after bank approved Rs 3 lakh loan

A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver struck gold on Sunday as a lottery ticket he bought a day ago turned out to be the winner of a Rs 25 crore jackpot in the Kerala government’s Onam bumper lottery. A cook by profession, Anoop, a resident of Sreevaraham in Kerala, was a chef by profession but had to shift jobs to make ends meet.

On Sunday, an ecstatic Anoop told news agency PTI that he had applied for a loan of Rs 3 lakh to travel to Malaysia and work there as a chef. On the day he won the lottery, he received a call from the bank that his loan application had been approved. “I told them I won’t need it any more,” he told PTI.

The Times of India reported that the lottery ticket Anoop did not even have enough money to buy the lottery ticket on Saturday evening. The report said that he broke his son’s piggy bank to cover the shortfall of Rs 500 he needed.

“I had applied for a Rs 3-lakh loan from a cooperative bank. They informed me yesterday that it has been approved. I have informed them now that I don’t want that loan,” Anoop told PTI.

The man said he usually buys lottery tickets from cousin Sujaya, a lottery agent, but decided to purchase it directly from an agency this time around. Interestingly, he did not like the numbers on the first ticket that was given to him and decided to select another.

“I thought I would buy it directly from the agency this time, but this was not the first ticket I took. I was not happy with the series number of the first ticket I selected. The number 750605 felt like a fancy number for me,” Anoop told PTI, adding that he had been trying his luck with the lottery since the age of 22 but could never win more than Rs 2,000.

Discussing his future plans, Anoop told PTI that he would begin by repaying his debt, build a house of his own, and help his cousin sister and other relatives. Anoop eventually wants to open his own eatery in Thiruvananthapuram where he currently resides.