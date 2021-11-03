‘Raghupati Raghav’, ‘Vaishnav Jan’ to be sung in Chattisgarh schools: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Baghel added that the relevance of these hymns has increased in the present time when the socio-political environment is changing all over the world.

The Chhattisgarh government has decided that two hymns dear to Mahatma Gandhi will be sung in all schools across the state. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The hymns are ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ and ‘Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye’.

CM Bhupesh Baghel said that these two hymns will be recited regularly in all the schools of Chhattisgarh and added that it will inculcate good values and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi among students. He added that the aim is also to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

According to a report in HT, CM Baghel said that these hymns will help strengthen the spirit of social unity and harmony among the children.

Baghel added that the relevance of these hymns has increased in the present time when the socio-political environment is changing all over the world. The CM said that national unity and social harmony is in the nature of India and to make politics a medium of service, everyone should feel the pain of the needy, victims, and the underprivileged.

In another move, the Chhattisgarh government decided to make payment of 10 months’ scholarship in one go under Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Yojana to the students of government and non-government schools who were orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Students of class 1-8 will get Rs 5000 at the rate of Rs 500 per month and students of class 9-12 will get Rs 10,000 at the rate of Rs 1000 per month. The amount will be paid in a lump sum directly into their bank accounts. To date, a total of Rs 1,65,95,000 (Rs. One Crore Sixty-Five Lakh Ninety Five Thousand) has been paid into the accounts of 2373 students registered on the State Scholarship Portal,” said the CM yesterday.

आज दिनांक तक राज्य छात्रवृति पोर्टल पर पंजीकृत कुल 2373 विद्यार्थियों के बैंक खातों में कुल रु. 1,65,95,000 (रु. एक करोड़ पैंसठ लाख पंचानबे हजार) की छात्रवृति का भुगतान कर दिया गया है। — CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) November 2, 2021

The CM also announced to increase the honorarium of the cook working under the mid-day meal scheme by Rs 300 to Rs 1500 per month. Earlier this amount was Rs.1200 per month.