The Aam Admi Party on April 2 wrote to Rajya Sabha Secretariat seeking Raghav Chadha’s removal as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader. Sources cited by PTI indicated that the communication also requested that he should no longer be given speaking time in the House under the party’s allotted quota.

The decision comes at a time when Chadha has remained largely silent on party-related issues and has been missing from several public programmes led by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Once seen as one of Kejriwal’s closest aides and among the youngest members of Parliament, Chadha had earlier held a significant role in the party, especially in Punjab and during AAP’s time in power in Delhi.

Since no clear reason was given for this move, it came as a shock for many. Chadha himself hit back in a video post on Friday asking, “Why would anyone want to silence me?”

“I have always spoken about public issues in Parliament, but is it a crime or a mistake to do so?,” he added.

There is no doubt that Chadha has raised a series of pointed questions on issues that touch the daily lives of the ‘aam admi’.

Known for his background as a chartered accountant, Chadha has focused on practical concerns like taxation, inflation, infrastructure costs, and consumer problems, often blending data with relatable examples. His interventions on problems faced by gig workers had sparked discussions both inside the House and on social media.

‘Delivery workers are not robots’: When Chadha highlighted ‘cruelty’ against gig workers

Speaking during Zero Hour, Chadha had once strongly criticised the 10-minute delivery model adopted by several platforms. He described the practice as “cruelty” towards delivery personnel who are forced to risk their lives to meet unrealistic deadlines under immense pressure.

“Delivery workers are not robots. They are someone’s father, husband, brother or son,” Chadha said, urging lawmakers to consider the human cost behind the convenience that consumers enjoy.

He highlighted how gig workers, often labelled as “partners” by companies, receive no employee benefits or social security. Many work long hours in harsh weather, facing safety risks, low pay, and constant mental stress just to earn incentives by delivering within tight timeframes.

Chadha called for an immediate end to the 10-minute delivery system and demanded stronger protections, fair wages, and dignity for all gig workers, including those working for ride-hailing and home service apps. He described them as the “invisible wheels” of India’s growing digital economy.

Tax burden on middle class and need for relief

Chadha also highlighted the growing pressure on salaried Indians and the middle class. He pointed out that despite high personal income tax collections, there has been little relief in the form of revised tax slabs to account for inflation. He questioned why the government has not adjusted slabs or increased standard deductions significantly, calling it a major disappointment for taxpayers who feel “sandwiched”.

He also criticised the continuation of both Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax on equities, arguing this amounts to double taxation on investors. Chadha suggested making LTCG tax zero on equities for individual investors to encourage participation in markets.

Demand for inflation-linked salary revision

One of Chadha’s key interventions was calling for an “Inflation-Linked Salary Revision Act”. He noted that between FY 2018 and FY 2026, the real income of salaried Indians has declined by nearly 16% because wage hikes have not kept pace with rising prices. While government employees benefit from dearness allowance and pay commissions, private sector workers, including those in factories and gig economy roles, lack such statutory protection. He urged the government to introduce a mechanism for automatic wage adjustments based on inflation.

Public healthcare funding shortfall

Chadha flagged the low allocation for public health in the Union Budget. He stated that India spends only about 2% of total government expenditure on healthcare, far below the National Health Policy target of 2.5% of GDP. He contrasted this with higher spending in countries like the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, arguing that inadequate funding affects the quality of public health services for common citizens.

Toll tax and commuter hardships

The AAP MP questioned the heavy burden of toll taxes on daily commuters and goods transporters. He highlighted how repeated toll payments add to the cost of living and doing business, especially on busy routes, and asked the government to review the toll policy for better relief to ordinary road users.

High airport food prices, flight delays

Chadha raised concerns over exorbitant food and beverage prices at airports, calling it a form of “airport loot” that affects travellers. He also spoke about chaos at airports, high airfares, and the need for fair compensation when flights are delayed or cancelled, demanding stronger passenger rights.

Other consumer and creators’ rights

Chadha touched upon several consumer issues that occur on daily basis including high prices and poor quality of food items, rampant food adulteration and urging stricter enforcement and corrective measures for consumer safety.

He has also spoken about mobile recharge and data package policies, questioning unfair expiry rules that lead to loss for users.

Chadha once also sought support for digital creators’ rights and fair use policies in the evolving digital economy like access to AI tools and clearer regulations around emerging technologies.

Crypto, land records and broader reforms

Chadha advocated legalising virtual digital assets like cryptocurrency and pushed for using blockchain technology to create a transparent national registry for land records, aiming to reduce disputes and improve ease of doing business.

Chadha’s questions have been praised by some for bringing relatable, middle-class concerns into parliamentary discourse, while others see them as part of broader opposition critique during the Budget Session. His interventions continue to generate discussion on how well government policies address the ground realities faced by citizens.