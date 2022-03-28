Raghav Chadha turns showstopper! AAP’s young turk walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week – Watch Video

Chadha — the youngest Rajya Sabha member — walked the ramp donning a stylish all-black wardrobe adorned with a brown belt.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. The 33-year-old was the show stopper for designer Pawan Sachdev at the show.

Chadha — the youngest Rajya Sabha member — walked the ramp donning a stylish all-black wardrobe adorned with a brown belt.

Photos and videos of the AAP leader walking the ramp were shared on social media by several users and Chadha himself. “Walked the ramp at #LakmeFashionWeek2022 for my maternal uncle (Mama), fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva,” Chadha wrote in his Instagram post.

Designer Pawan Sachdeva showcased his latest collection ‘Neoteric’ during the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week that started on March 22 and concluded on March 27.

“Leather and suede uppers align seamlessly with pop and chic inners, along with detailed bottoms, while the refreshing colour palette includes a splash of blues, reds and oranges,” read the description of preview video posted on Lakme Fashion Week’s YouTube handle about the designer’s collection.

Chadha was recently nominated by the party for the Rajya Sabha polls, scheduled to be held on March 31. Chadha and four other AAP nominees were elected unopposed on Thursday.

He was instrumental in AAP’s success in the Punjab assembly elections. AAP had stormed to power in Punjab with a landslide victory, securing 92 seats in the 117-member state Assembly in the recently concluded elections.