‘People stepped out to cast votes without fear’: Decoding record voter turnout in Bengal

India News 1 hr ago

West Bengal witnessed a record-breaking voter turnout of 91.78% in Phase I of the 2026 Assembly elections, surpassing previous records and led by districts like Dakshin Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, and Murshidabad. This was made possible by massive security arrangements by CAPF and foolproof webcasting.