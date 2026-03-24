Raghav Chadha, Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party, on Tuesday raised concerns in Parliament over what he termed as misleading branding and advertising practices in India’s packaged beverage market, particularly fruit-based drinks.

Speaking in the Upper House, Chadha said many consumers, especially young people, are being led to believe they are consuming healthy beverages, whereas several such products are essentially “sugar syrups” marketed as fruit juices.

Calls for Clear Labelling and Stricter Rules

He cautioned that such marketing tactics are contributing to rising lifestyle-related health issues such as obesity and diabetes. Calling for regulatory intervention, Chadha questioned the government on measures to curb misleading visuals on packaging.

“My question to the honourable minister, through you, is what steps the government is taking to ensure a ban on misleading imagery so that companies do not mislead visually while complying technically,” Chadha said.

He also sought clarity on whether authorities plan to introduce front-of-pack labelling to clearly indicate high sugar content and distinguish between real fruit juice and beverages made from concentrates, sugar, and additives.

‘Think Again’: Visual Marketing Under Scrutiny

Highlighting packaging practices, Chadha pointed out that many products feature appealing images of fresh fruits, while disclaimers remain hidden in fine print.

“You think you’re drinking fruit juice? Think again,” Chadha remarked, alleging that major food brands are misleading consumers through visual marketing tactics while hiding critical information.

He stressed that such strategies are influencing unhealthy consumption habits, particularly among children, and urged the government to enforce stricter transparency norms in food labelling and advertising to safeguard public health.