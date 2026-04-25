Raghav Chadha‘s dramatic exit from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday (April 24) to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alongside six other Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) has unearthed a treasure trove of his past social media attacks on the BJP, many of them have now been deleted which earlier exploded online.

These fiery posts- from calling BJP a ‘party of illiterate goons’ to relentless Prime Minister Narendra Modi jabs- went mega-viral post-defection, fuelling accusations of opportunism and ‘washing machine’ politics.

The ‘illiterate goons’ bombshell video

A 2023 interview clip resurfaced widely after Raghav Chadha’s switch, where he bluntly declared, “I believe BJP is a party of illiterate goons.” He accused them of “only doing gundagardi” (thuggery), slamming their reliance on muscle over merit. Shared across X and Instagram reels, it racked up millions of views, with users contrasting his words against his BJP merger photo-op.

Now @raghav_chadha declares himself as BJP's gunda. If he has guts then resign and fight in a election for people.

But remember, Instagram views do not convert into votes. Good wishes 👍 राघव चड्ढा #RaghavChadha pic.twitter.com/NC1IwJrpqz — Surojit Das (@SurojitDasAITC) April 24, 2026

Anti-Modi rants exposed

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj spotlighted Raghav Chadha’s scrubbed timeline, posting screenshots of vanished tweets blasting PM Narendra Modi as “dictatorial” and BJP as “anti-poor.” Searches for “Modi” or “BJP” now yield only praise, as per Bharadwaj. “He deleted everything critical- only two pro-Modi posts remain.” These deletions, flagged amid AAP’s internal rift, turned into viral memes mocking Chadha’s U-turn.

Pre-defection BJP-bashing tweets

Raghav Chadha’s archive reveals a pattern:

2024 election slams: “BJP’s fake promises exposed- Modi govt looting farmers while claiming Viksit Bharat.”

ED raids hypocrisy: “BJP weaponises agencies against opposition parties; their corruption safe under saffron umbrella.”

Delhi water crisis: “BJP MPs silent on Yamuna River poison while Arvind Kejriwal fixes it- typical deflection.”

These snippets, circulated by AAP rivals and netizens, amassed lakhs of shares, highlighting his role as AAP’s sharp-tongued BJP critic.

Viral backlash and ‘washing machine’ politics taunts

Post-merger, BJP supporters trolled Chadha with edits juxtaposing old rants against new allegiance, captioned “From goons to family?”

झूठ बोले कौवा काटे 👇 आज तक सिर्फ सुना था, आज देख भी लिया कौवे ने झूठे को काटा ! pic.twitter.com/W5pPc3Ouab — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) July 26, 2023

AAP to demand disqualification of Raghav Chadha

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh fired back, calling defectors “traitors.” The irony peaked with cartoons of Chadha “erasing his past,” amplifying a national debate on political flip-flops in the Rajya Sabha shake-up.

मैं माननीय राज्यसभा सभापति को एक पत्र प्रस्तुत करूँगा, जिसमें राघव चड्ढा, अशोक मित्तल और संदीप पाठक को भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) में शामिल होने के कारण राज्यसभा की सदस्यता से अयोग्य घोषित करने की मांग की जाएगी, क्योंकि यह संविधान की दसवीं अनुसूची के अंतर्गत स्वेच्छा से अपनी पार्टी… — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) April 24, 2026

In an X post, Sanjay Singh said that the party would be approaching the presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha to invoke the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which details provisions of disqualification on the grounds of defection.

“I will submit a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman, in which a demand will be made to declare Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak disqualified from Rajya Sabha membership for joining BJP, as this is tantamount to voluntarily relinquishing membership of their original party under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution,” he added.