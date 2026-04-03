A political storm is brewing within the Aam Aadmi Party, with senior leader and Delhi Assembly Leader of the Opposition Atishi launching a sharp attack on party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. The ex-CM of Delhi went to the extent to suggest that Chadha, a former protégé of Arvind Kejriwal, could switch to the BJP.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions inside the party, just a day after Chadha was removed as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. What began as an internal reshuffle has quickly spiralled into a public confrontation, exposing deep divisions within AAP’s leadership.

What did Atishi allege?

Atishi accused Chadha of failing to stand with the opposition at a time when, she claimed, “democracy and the Constitution are being attacked.” Referring to developments in West Bengal, she alleged that Chadha refused to back an impeachment motion brought by the Trinamool Congress and declined to walk out of the House in protest.

She also criticised his silence on key public issues, particularly the rising cost of LPG. “The LPG crisis is affecting every common man’s life. When the party asked him to speak, he refused,” Atishi said, adding that Chadha appeared “scared to speak against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

In a pointed warning, she suggested that Chadha could follow the path of other opposition leaders who later joined the BJP. “Many leaders got scared and joined the BJP. Raghav Chadha could be next,” she said.

Taking to X, Atishi sharpened her attack further and asked Chadha directly, “Are you scared of Modi ji?” She accused him of remaining silent on issues ranging from alleged electoral irregularities to rising fuel costs and of being absent when party workers were protesting on the ground.

“You were in London while AAP workers were on the streets fighting for the common man,” she said. Drawing a clear ideological line, Atishi added, “We are soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal and not scared of Narendra Modi. You must decide whether you stand with the Constitution or with Modi.”

Punjab CM says Raghav Chadha may be ‘compromised’

The flashpoint came after Chadha questioned his removal from the Rajya Sabha post, prompting strong rebuttals from senior AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and MP Sanjay Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann turned up the heat on AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday, suggesting the Rajya Sabha leader may be “compromised” after repeatedly straying from the party’s line.

Mann pointed out that Chadha has gone against the party whip, questioning his silence on key issues. He said refusing to speak on alleged vote deletions in West Bengal, declining to stage walkouts in Parliament, and failing to raise his voice over the arrest of AAP workers in Gujarat all amount to breaking ranks with the party.