  3. Raghav Bahl under I-T scanner: Income Tax department raids premises of Quint, Network18 Group founder

The Income Tax Department Thursday searched the premises of media baron Raghav Bahl in connection with a case of alleged tax evasion, officials said.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 11, 2018 11:01 AM
Raghav Bahl, Raghav Bahl income tax raid, IT raid, income tax raid, income tax, Network18, Quint, Raghav Bahl IT raid Raghav Bahl is the founder of the Quint news portal and the Network18 group and is a known media entrepreneur.

The Income Tax Department Thursday searched the premises of media baron Raghav Bahl in connection with a case of alleged tax evasion, officials said. They said a team of sleuths raided the residence of Bahl in neighbouring Noida early morning and are looking for documents and other evidence related to the case under probe.

It is understood that the searches are being conducted at the premises of a few other people as part of the ITD action to probe tax evasion by a set of business professionals. Bahl is the founder of the Quint news portal and the Network18 group and is a known media entrepreneur.

