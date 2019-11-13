Rafale verdict tomorrow: All you need to know about the controversy

India received first Rafale in October. (Photo: Dassault Aviation/V Almansa)

Rafale verdict tomorrow: The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its judgement on the petitions seeking review of the verdict that ruled no probe was required into the procurement of multi-crore Rafale fighter jets. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will deliver the judgement tomorrow (Thursday). Interestingly, it was CJI Gogoi who had dismissed all the petitions seeking probe into the purchase of advanced fighter jets from France. Take a look at the charges levelled by the Opposition and what the apex court ruled.

Rafale controversy: All you need to know

In 2015, India announced that it had conveyed to France that it would acquire 36 Rafale jet in fly-away condition. A year later, both the countries concluded an Inter-Governmental Agreement for the supply of the aircraft. The negotiation for Rafale was first started by the Congress-led UPA but it could not conclude the deal as both the parties were yet to agree on a number of issues.

The Congress claimed that price at which Rafale was being bought was way higher than what it had negotiated with France. It accused the Centre of “favouritism” and questioned the decision-making process. It said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi bypassed the Cabinet Committee on Security and pushed the deal through his office — PMO. The party also said that the government removed state-run HAL from the deal and helped Anil Ambani’s firm get selected as offset partner.

The government rejected all the claims and asked the opposition why it did not include the deal when it had already negotiated the price. Then Defence Minister Nirmala Sithraman said that the HAL charge was completely misplaced as the state-run defence manufacturer could not agree with Dassault Aviation — the manufacturer of Rafale — on the terms of production. For instance, the government wanted Dassault to ensure the quality of equipment produced by HAL but the French firm refused.

On the charges of bypassing the key committee, Sitharaman said that the Prime Minister had not announced the deal during his visit to France in April 2015. “It was just an expression of interest. The actual deal was worked out one and a half years later. In August 2016, the CCS approved the deal and it was signed in September that year,” she said.

The Congress asked the government to disclose the price of aircraft and value of the deal. The government turned down the demand citing national security. It said: “Provision of exact item-wise cost and other information will reveal, inter alia, details regarding the various customizations and weapons systems specially designed to augment the effectiveness and lethality of the assets, impact our military preparedness and compromise our national security.”

Following this, a number of petitions were filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the deal. In the petitions, the parties requested the court to look into — pricing, selection of offset partners and the decision-making process.

The top court after having heard the matter in detail concluded that there was “no reason for any intervention by this Court”. “Perception of individuals cannot be the basis of a fishing and roving enquiry by this Court, especially in such matters. We, thus, dismiss all the writ petitions,” it ruled in its judgement.

On the offset, the court said that it did “not find any substantial material on record to show that this is a case of commercial favouritism to any party” by the government. Commenting on pricing issue, the SC said that it was not the job of the court to carry out a comparison of the pricing details in matters like the present. “We say no more as the material has to be kept in a confidential domain,” it added.

However, later the petitioners filed a review petition alleging that the central government had “deliberately misled” the court by suppressing some facts relevant to the case. The petitioners — Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan — claimed that the facts and documents of the greatest significance, which have an overarching bearing on the matter that the top court was considering, and which were available with the central government were suppressed from the court.