Rafale Verdict Supreme Court Hearing Live: Decision on pleas seeking Rafale deal judgment review today

Updated:Nov 14, 2019 8:52:43 am

Rafale Deal Supreme Court Verdict Live Updates: In its December 2018 verdict, the Supreme Court had ruled that all set procedures were followed by the government while clinching the deal with France.

Rafale Verdict Supreme Court, Rafale Deal Verdict in Supreme CourtRafale deal verdict: Supreme Court to pronounce decision on pleas seeking review of its 2018 judgment.

Rafale Supreme Court Verdict Live Updates: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking its review of 2018 judgment on the Rafale deal. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph is likely to pronounce verdicts on three review petitions. The top court had reserved the verdict on the deal in May this year. Former Union ministers, Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan had filed the review petitions urging the court to set aside its December 14, 2018, verdict. The court had last year dismissed their plea for a criminal investigation into the Rafale deal. The deal was even made an election issue by the Congress and other opposition parties citing corruption. However, the government countered the charges aggressively and won the elections. The opposition failed to articulate the alleged scam in the deal to the people.

The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA). It is manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation. India signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition. The estimated cost of the deal is Rs 58,000 crore.

    08:52 (IST)14 Nov 2019
    Rafale Verdict in Supreme Court Live: CJI Ranjan Gogoi headed bench to deliver judgment

    A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph is likely to pronounce verdicts on three review petitions filed by Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan, Vineet Dhandha and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh. On December 14, 2018, the apex court dismissed the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the deal.

    08:43 (IST)14 Nov 2019
    Rafale deal case: Government's argument

    Attorney General (AG) K.K. Venugopal representing the Centre argued before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that there was no corruption in the Rafale deal and that the government is bound to maintain secrecy on pricing, as per Inter-Government Agreement (IGA) signed between India and France. The AG had insisted that the world over, defence deals are not examined in a court of law.

    08:15 (IST)14 Nov 2019
    Rafale Deal Hearing Today Live: Prashant Bhushan wants FIR to undertake criminal investigations

    Prashant Bhushan has alleged suppression of material facts. He claimed that facts were not presented before the court and an FIR should be registered to undertake criminal investigations. He also pointed out a three-member Indian Negotiation Team (INT) had objected to the parallel negotiations undertaken by the PMO, and as a consequence, allegedly the deal became expensive.

    07:56 (IST)14 Nov 2019
    Rafale review petitions: Judgment reserved on May 10

    The Supreme Court had on May 10 reserved the decision on the pleas, including one filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking a re-examination of its findings that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

    07:40 (IST)14 Nov 2019
    Rafale Deal Verdict in Supreme Court today

    The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on petitions seeking a review of its 2018 judgement. The top court had in December 2018 gave a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.

    Rafale Verdict Supreme Court, Rafale Deal Verdict in Supreme Court Rafale Verdict Supreme Court, Rafale Deal Verdict in Supreme CourtIndia signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition as part of the upgrading process of the Indian Air Force equipment. The estimated cost of the deal is Rs 58,000 crore. The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation. Soon after the deal, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group and Rafale maker Dassault Aviation had announced a joint venture (JV) that will be a “key player” in fulfilling the offset contract.
