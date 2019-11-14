Rafale Verdict Supreme Court Hearing Live: Decision on pleas seeking Rafale deal judgment review today

Rafale Supreme Court Verdict Live Updates: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking its review of 2018 judgment on the Rafale deal. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph is likely to pronounce verdicts on three review petitions. The top court had reserved the verdict on the deal in May this year. Former Union ministers, Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan had filed the review petitions urging the court to set aside its December 14, 2018, verdict. The court had last year dismissed their plea for a criminal investigation into the Rafale deal. The deal was even made an election issue by the Congress and other opposition parties citing corruption. However, the government countered the charges aggressively and won the elections. The opposition failed to articulate the alleged scam in the deal to the people.
The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA). It is manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation. India signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition. The estimated cost of the deal is Rs 58,000 crore.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph is likely to pronounce verdicts on three review petitions filed by Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan, Vineet Dhandha and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh. On December 14, 2018, the apex court dismissed the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the deal.
Attorney General (AG) K.K. Venugopal representing the Centre argued before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that there was no corruption in the Rafale deal and that the government is bound to maintain secrecy on pricing, as per Inter-Government Agreement (IGA) signed between India and France. The AG had insisted that the world over, defence deals are not examined in a court of law.
Prashant Bhushan has alleged suppression of material facts. He claimed that facts were not presented before the court and an FIR should be registered to undertake criminal investigations. He also pointed out a three-member Indian Negotiation Team (INT) had objected to the parallel negotiations undertaken by the PMO, and as a consequence, allegedly the deal became expensive.
The Supreme Court had on May 10 reserved the decision on the pleas, including one filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking a re-examination of its findings that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on petitions seeking a review of its 2018 judgement. The top court had in December 2018 gave a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.