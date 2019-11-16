Rafale verdict: BJP holds nationwide protest demanding apology from Rahul Gandhi

The party also burnt the effigy of Rahul Gandhi at Bidhan Bhawan near Entally. (Image: BJP)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday held massive protests across the country demanding an apology from former Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court dismissed Rafale review petitions. The apex court had also warned the Congress leader to be careful in future while dismissing a defamation case filed against him for wrongly linking his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe with the court’s judgment.

BJP working president JP Nadda had on Friday asked party leaders and workers to expose the “blatant lie” of Congress leaders over Rafale which has hurt the country’s image globally.

In West Bengal, the BJYM workers defaced posters of the Congress leader during a rally at Kolkata. Effigy of Rahul Gandhi was also torched at Bidhan Bhawan near Entally.

In Patna, the party held demonstrations at ‘Kargil chowk’ and at all the district headquarters town. “During Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi used abusive language ‘chowkidar…’ for an honest Prime Minister Narendra Modi jee and tried to create confusion among the people but first the people rejected him and his party by giving BJP 303 seats in the general elections. And now, the apex court yesterday while dismissing review petitions made it clear that there is no requirement for probe in Rafale,” PTI quoted Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP national spokesman, as saying.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had dismissed the petitions for a review of its December 2018 judgement where it stated that there was no occasion to raise a question over the Rafale deal.

During the Lok Sabha election, held earlier this year, the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had carried out a nationwide campaign against the controversial deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France. The grand old party with other opposition parties had also disrupted proceedings of both the houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the BJP held a protest outside the office of ruling Aam Aadmi Party, demanding an apology from AAP national convenor and CM Arvind Kejriwal following Rafale verdict. In February, Kejriwal had demanded that an “independent” CBI should probe the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) involvement in the defence deal.