Rafale row: BJP uses Dassault CEO interview to target Congress, says Rahul Gandhi’s lies exposed

In probably the fiercest attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing war of words over the Rafale deal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called him a “brazen and shameless” politician. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday told reporters that Rahul’s lies have been caught again and accused him of compromising with the country’s security.

“The lies of Rahul Gandhi have been caught yet again. Rahul Gandhi has been exposed completely. After speaking so many lies, if a person continues to speak lies, then the person is called shameless. Rahul Gandhi has turned into a brazen and shameless politician. It is saddening that despite so much happening, Rahul Gandhi continues to mess with the security of the nation,” Patra told reporters in Jabalpur.

Patra’s remark comes in the backdrop of Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier’s interview to news agency ANI where he stated that the deal was signed in a transparent manner and no rules were compromised. Eric said that the present aircraft are cheaper by 9% and the price of Rafale in flyaway condition is less expensive in the 36 contract than the 126 contract under the previous government headed by Congress. On selection of Reliance Defence as offset partner, he said that the French firm opted was under no pressure to from the Indian government to sign the deal with Anil Ambani’s company.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad too attacked Rahul Gandhi saying Eric’s interview has particularly exposed the lie about the company’s offset obligation.

“The CEO made it clear that such an obligation with Anil Ambani’s Reliance and 30 other firms would be undertaken solely by Dassault and that Government of India had no role whatsoever,” he said.

The interview, Prasad said, has exposed all the lies of the Congress and its president, adding that the Rafale fighter jet was inducted to subserve the security needs of the IAF.

Rahul Gandhi has frequently alleged corruption in the Rafale deal and claimed that it was tweaked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to favour Anil Ambani. According to Rahul, Anil has made around Rs 30,000 crore through this deal.

Meanwhile, a plea seeking CBI probe into the purchase of 36 fighter jets will come up for hearing before the Supreme Court.