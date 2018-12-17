Rafale row: BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over charges against PM Modi

The Congress president has named the Prime Minister on multiple occasions and accused him of indulging in corruption. (Reuters)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday moved a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the Rafale deal. The motion has been moved by BJP MP Anurag Thakur in wake of continuous attacks by Rahul Gandhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress president has named the Prime Minister on multiple occasions and accused him of indulging in corruption and tweaking the contract to favour Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence which has been chosen by Rafale’s parent company Dassault as an offset partner.

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed all the petitions demanding a court-monitored probe into the deal saying that it had found no substance to doubt the decision-making process while signing the multi-crore deal with France.

However, Rahul Gandhi continued its attack on Prime Minister Modi saying that the top court was not the right forum to look into the case and demanded a joint parliamentary committee to probe the contract. In a press conference held on the same day following the verdict, the Congress chief reiterated that PM Modi had helped Anil Ambani loot Rs 30,000 crore.

He further said: “…a theft of Rs. 30,000 crore has taken place…The money usurped by these thieves belongs to you (people/farmers), the whole country understands that the watchman is the thief. We will prove before the public that the Prime Minister of the country is a friend of Anil Ambani and he has helped him in committing this theft.”

The Congress has been accusing the government of signing the deal at much higher prices than the previous government had originally negotiated. It has also questioned the Prime Minister as to why Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was not selected as the offset partner.