Rafale deal hearing Live updates: Supreme Court to decide on pleas seeking probe in defence deal

In what could be described as one of the most debated topic in India in the recent past, the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking court-monitored probe in the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal with France on Friday. The decision is expected at 10.30 AM. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas on November 14.

While reserving the verdict, the apex court had said that the pricing details of Rafale jets could only be discussed after it decides on whether to make it public. This observation came after the government refused to publicly divulge pricing details of the deal, saying it would give an advantage to India’s enemies.

While hearing a bunch of pleas alleging criminality in Rafale deal and seeking court-monitored probe into it, the apex court had asked wide-ranging questions from the government on issues including lack of sovereign guarantee from the French government, selection of Indian offset partner by the Dassault Aviation and need of entering into Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with France.