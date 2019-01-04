Rafale Lok Sabha: Mallikarjun Kharge challenges Narendra Modi government on objections raised by law ministry

Mallkarjun Kharge (PTI)

Congress launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking his cabinet colleagues into confidence while announcing the deal to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets from France under a government to government agreement.

During the discussion over Rafale deal under the rule 193 of the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Friday sought to know the details of people who accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his official visit to France in 2016.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also questioned the government on the alleged issues flagged by ministry of law and justice that has vetted the deal.

“Advance payment made to Dassault Aviation were not secured. Law Ministry flagged that no sovereign guarantee was given for the advancement payment for the delivery of aircraft. Despite all these objections, Modi Saheb gave the contract to his favorite person,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the largest opposition party, Indian National Congress, in the Lok Sabha.

Congress has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Rafale deal. In a major setback to the party’s effort to seek a court monitored probe, Supreme Court had last month refused to order a court monitored inquiry into the deal.

Following the Supreme Court order, the Congress party has been pressing for a joint parliamentary committee. The party has maintained that the Apex Court was not the appropriate forum to decide on this issue and a joint parliamentary committee is competent to probe the matter.

“This Parliament is Supreme, This issue will be decided here,” said Mallikarjun Kharge.