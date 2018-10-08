Rafale fight reaches Supreme Court: CJI Ranjan Gogoi admits plea seeking disclosure of pricing details, hearing on October 10

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a plea seeking directions to the Centre to reveal the price and other details of the much-debated Rafale deal with France. The apex court said that it will hear the plea on October 10.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear the plea filed by law practitioner Vineet Dhanda.

Last month, the court had adjourned the hearing on a plea filed by petitioner advocate ML Sharma till October 10. The lawyer had in his plea sought that orders be given to register an FIR, recovery money and prosecute Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ex-Defence minister Manohar Parrikar, Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and France-based Rafale maker Dassault.

