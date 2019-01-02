Rafale debate in Lok Sabha: Sumitra Mahajan suspends 26 AIADMK members for five sittings

In her order, Sumitra Mahajan said that these members have been suspended for ‘continuously coming to the well of the house and obstructing house proceedings’. (IE)

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has suspended 26 members of AIADMK for five sittings of the house. This is for the first time in the ongoing winter session that the speaker has taken this extreme step. In her order, Sumitra Mahajan said that these members have been suspended for ‘continuously coming to the well of the house and obstructing house proceedings’.

Suspended AIADMK members staged a protest outside the main gate of Parliament House buildings. M Thambidurai, AIADMK member and deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha, accused the government of ignoring the demands of his party related to Mekedatu dam project in Karnataka. Mr. Thambidurai said BJP want to win some seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that is why the government gave approval to Mekedatu dam project.

“Protesting is our democratic right, there has been no response from Govt,” said Mr. Thambidurai while defending the persistent disruptions created by his party colleagues to press for their demands.

Today, the government and opposition parties including the Congress, have agreed to discuss the controversy surrounding the multi-billion dollar deal to acquire 36 fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation under a government to government deal.

The entire debate was conducted amid slogan shouting and persistent din forcing the chair to adjourn the house for brief periods several time during the debate. Congress president Rahul Gandhi kick-started the debate on behalf of opposition parties and mounted a spirited attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi also sought permission of the chair to produce an audio clip of a purported conversation between Vishwajit Rane, a minister in Goa government with someone, alleging that former defence minister and chief minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar is holding some files of Rafale deal with him. However, the speaker refused to allow Rahul Gandhi to furnish the clip in the house as Congress President refused to authenticate the conversation.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley accused the previous Congress governments of ignoring the security of the country and indulging in corruption in major defence deals including Bofors gun deal with Sweden and AgustaWestland deal with the Anglo-Italian defence firm.