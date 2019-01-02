Rafale deal: Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan move Supreme Court seeking review of December 14 judgment

Rafale deal

Former BJP ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan have moved petitions in the Supreme Court seeking review of its December 14 order into the much-debated Rafale deal with France. In their petitions, they have pointed out errors on the face of the record of impugned judgment.

Pointing out that the CAG report on pricing details that the court had taken note of is yet to be concluded, they said that the Modi government has blatantly misled the Supreme Court.

“The entire judgement is based on disputed questions of facts in respect of which an investigation needs to be done. As the judgement is based on evidently false averments in the note not shared with the petitioners, on that ground alone the entire judgement ought to be not just reviewed but recalled,” the petitioners said.

The Supreme Court had on December 14 set aside a batch of petitions seeking a probe by the CBI into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France in 2015 for approximately Rs 58,000 crore. The court had observed that deal was in accordance with the set procedures.