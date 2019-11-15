Rafale deal: SC closes contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi, asks him to be careful in future

Gandhi had told the SC that his statement was made in the ‘heat of political campaigning’ in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed criminal contempt proceedings initiated against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark in Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, it warned that Gandhi, who was then the President of the Congress Party, being an important political person must be more careful with his statements in future.

The bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said: “We do believe that persons holding such important positions in the political spectrum mustbe more careful. As to what should be his campaign line is for a political person to consider. However, this court or for that matter no court should be dragged into this political discourse valid or invalid, while attributing aspects to the court which had never been held by the Court. Certainly Gandhi needs to be more careful in future.”

Gandhi has already tendered unconditional apology for wrongly attributing the remarks relating to the Prime Minister to the apex court. Gandhi had told the SC that his statement was made in the ‘heat of political campaigning’ in the Lok Sabha elections.