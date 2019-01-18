Rafale deal row: Congress steps up demand for JPC probe after fresh disclosures, says Modi govt wronged country

He alleged that the “windfall” to French firm Dassault Aviation was a “deliberate decision” and is highly questionable. (PTI)

The Congress Friday raked up the issue of Rafale jet deal, accusing the government of compromising national security and paying more for the combat aircraft. Addressing a press conference here, senior party leader P Chidambaram alleged that the government has “wronged” the country in two ways — it compromised national security and paid Rs 186 crore more per plane.

“There is no doubt any longer that Rafale aircraft deal deserves to be examined thoroughly by a joint parliamentary committee. Congress reiterates its demand for constitution of a JPC,” he said, citing a newspaper report that claimed the Modi government’s decision to buy 36 jets, instead of 126 planned earlier, jack up the price of each aircraft.

Also read: Kumbh Mela 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind visits mega event at Prayagraj, first president to do so in 66 years

He alleged that the “windfall” to French firm Dassault Aviation was a “deliberate decision” and is highly questionable.