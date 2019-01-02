Rafale deal rocks Lok Sabha: FM Arun Jaitley explains why JPC won’t work



The Finance Minister elaborated on why JPC won’t help on the issue. (PTI)

The government on Wednesday rejected a demand of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the alleged irregularities in multi-billion Rafale deal. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Supreme Court has already looked into the allegations raised by the opposition and it was satisfied with the facts placed before it by the government. “The Supreme Court is satisfied, but the Congress for its electoral reasons is not,” Jaitley said.

The Finance Minister elaborated on why JPC won’t help on the issue. He said that JPC is a political body in which members take a partisan line. “Politicians may agree on policy matters but they will never agree on investigative matters,” Jaitley said.

Referring to the JPC formed on Bofors, Jaitley said: “Remember the JPC on Bofors … it said the kickback was winding up charges … it whitewashed corruption.” He further said that there was no point in accepting JPC demand and that too by a party which is already embroiled in scams.

Today, the JPC demand was raised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi flagged several alleged irregularities in the deal. Responding to him, the Finance Minister said that some people have a natural dislike for truth.

He further said: “There are some people who have a natural dislike for truth. Every word spoken for the last six months on this subject, including in this House are false.” Jaitley said that every word Rahul Gandhi has said about Rafale has been denied by the apex court. “When the Supreme Court speaks on an issue, it is the last word,” the finance minister said.

Earlier, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had rejected the Congress’ demand of a JPC to probe allegations relating to the Rafale fighter jets deal saying all the details on it have already been placed before Parliament. “Why JPC? We have placed all the details before the Parliament. The opposition should go through them,” she had said.