Rafale review petition hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking revisit of its December 14 judgement

Rafale deal hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to hear review pleas today

Rafale Verdict in Supreme Court Live Updates: The Supreme Court will hear the two petitions seeking review of its December 2018 verdict on the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. In its December 14 verdict, the top court had dismissed pleas challenging the defence deal and maintained that all procedures were followed by the government while finalising the deal.

Last week, a bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justices L Nageswara Rao and Sanjiv Khanna had conveyed to advocate Prashant Bhushan that it will hear the petitions against its judgment. Along with Bhushan, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie have also moved the court seeking revisit of the order. They have alleged that the Supreme Court relied upon incorrect claims made by the Modi government with regard to the procurement of jets. The review hearing of the pleas will be conducted in chambers and not in open court.

The controversy over Rafale deal started in November 2016 with Congress accusing the ruling BJP of non-transparency in the deal and called it one of the biggest failures of PM Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Make-in-India’ programme. However, the government has rubbished all such reports and maintained that deal was signed as per the set procedure.