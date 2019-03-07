Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi seeks probe against PM Modi, says his name appears in Defence Ministry documents

Rahul Gandhi said that PM Narendra Modi performed bypass surgery in Rafale deal and demanded his role must be probed.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sharpened his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged corruption in Rafale deal with France. Addressing the media in the national capital on Thursday morning, Rahul said that all institutions are working to shield PM Modi in the scam.

“Government manipulating institutions to save PM Modi,” he said.

Referring to the Attorney General’s submissions in the Supreme Court in the matter on Wednesday, Rahul said that the government has admitted that documents were stolen and questioned why no probe has been initiated against the person whose name has appeared in the document.

“In defence ministry files, it is written that the Prime Minister’s Office carried out parallel negotiations in the fighter jet deal, then why can’t the PM be investigated?” he asked.



“You probe whatever you want. It is open season. Your government is in power. If you are probing the theft of Defence Ministry papers, there would be an investigation against Narendra Modi as well. The document contains the name of PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

Rahul maintained that PM Modi ran a parallel negotiation with France bypassing the MoD’s procedures to clinch the deal to benefit his industrialist Anil Ambani. “On one hand you are saying the documents are missing, so this means the documents are genuine and its clearly written in them that PMO was carrying out parallel negotiations,” he said.

When asked about government’s argument of Official Secrets Act, he replied: “Yes, ofcourse take action on those involved in this missing documents case but also initiate an inquiry on PMO making parallel negotiations.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed bypass surgery in Rafale deal, purchase delayed to benefit Anil Ambani,” he said.

The government has constantly rejected the allegations levelled by the Congress with the BJP accusing Rahul of spreading lies to torpedo the Rafale deal due to his vested interests. Ambani has also rejected corruption allegations.

Rahul also noted that if PM is not guilty, why doesn’t he himself agree for an investigation?

“Why did he refuse to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee?” the Congress president asked.

Watch: Congress president Rahul addresses media on Rafale deal

The reaction comes a day after the government told the Supreme Court that the Rafale files were stolen from the Defence Ministry.

Taking a dig, Rahul said the documents have disappeared like two crore jobs for youths, right price for farmers’ produces and the promised 15 lakh for everybody.

“The files have disappeared in the same way as jobs did following demonetisation and implementation of the GST,” he said.

The Congress president also hit back at PM Modi for calling the Congress a “poster boy” following the Balakot air strike.

“It is he (PM Modi) who is Pakistan’s poster boy, not us,” Rahul said as he noted that the Modi government has got Pakistan spy agency ISI in India to probe the Pathankot terror attack.

“Modi had also invited then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to attend his swearing in and then went to the country to meet him as well,” he said.

On Wednesday, Rahul called for filing an FIR against PM Modi, saying there was enough evidence to prosecute him in the ‘Rafale scam’.

“The trail of corruption begins & ends with him. There is now enough evidence to prosecute the PM in the Rafale Scam,” he tweeted.