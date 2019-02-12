Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi acted as middleman for Anil Ambani, seeks criminal proceedings

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sought criminal proceedings against Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he acted as a middleman for businessman Anil Ambani in the Rafale fighter jets deal with France. Rahul’s fresh offensive against the Prime Minister came after a report in The Indian Express claimed that Anil Ambani visited France days before PM Modi’s trip in 2015 when the deal was announced. The report further claimed that Ambani met top officials of prominent defence companies in France.

Addressing the media at the Congress office in Delhi, Rahul cited the report to say “he (Prime Minister) acted as Anil Ambani’s middleman in Rafale deal”.

Rahul also brandished a copy of an email sent by an Airbus executive. He said that an Airbus executive wrote that Anil Ambani met the French Defence Minister and told him 10 days before the Rafale deal was signed that he was going to get it.

“Now PM needs to answer how did Anil Ambani knew 10 days in advance of the Rafale deal. Defence Minister, HAL, Foreign Secy don’t know but Anil Ambani knew.If this is true then PM is in violation of official secrets act,criminal action must be initiated on this basis,” he told the reporters.

“This is now treason, Narendra Modi is doing what spies do, he is informing somebody of a defence matter. He is under oath to protect these secrets,” he said. The Congress president also sought initiation of criminal proceedings against PM Modi for his involvement in the scam.

Rahul’s fresh charge comes on a day the central government is set to table the CAG report on the Rafale deal in the Lok Sabha. Rahul also took a swipe at the CAG report and termed it the ‘Chowkidaar Auditor General’ report. “It is a report by the chokidaar for the chowkidaar. I wouldn’t term it the Comptroller and Auditor General report but the Chowkidaar Auditor General report,” Rahul said.