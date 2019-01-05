Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi attacks Nirmala Sitharaman, says Defence Minister couldn’t answer his questions in 2 hours – watch video

Gandhi is seen asking Sitharaman as to who gave the offset contract to Anil Ambani and whether the defence ministry officials had raised an objection when the prime minister carried out a “bypass surgery” for the deal.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday attacked Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her speech in Parliament on Rafale deal row. Taking to twitter, Gandhi said that Sitharaman couldn’t answer his two questions despite speaking for two hours in the Parliament. “RM spoke for 2 hrs in Parliament, but she couldn’t answer the 2 simple questions I asked her. Watch and SHARE this video. Let every Indian ask the PM and his Ministers these questions,” Gandhi said. The Congress president also tweeted a video to support to attack Sitharaman.

In the video, Gandhi is seen asking Sitharaman as to who gave the offset contract to Anil Ambani and whether the defence ministry officials had raised an objection when the prime minister carried out a “bypass surgery” for the deal. The Congress president asked defence minister to reply in a ‘yes or no’.

On Friday, Sitharaman had accused the Congress of spreading “falsehood” on the issue and said while the Bofors scam brought the party down, Rafale will help Prime Minister Modi retain power.

RM spoke for 2 hrs. in Parliament, but she couldn’t answer the 2 simple questions I asked her. Watch & SHARE this video. Let every Indian ask the PM & his Ministers these questions.#2SawalDoJawab pic.twitter.com/YR8zuyO6Al — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 5 January 2019

Rahul Gandhi led Congress has alleged irregularities in the deal for 36 aircraft. The party has claimed that Modi government is buying them at a price much higher than the one that was being negotiated by the previous government. It has also been accusing the government of favouring Anil Ambani’s firm in the deal. However, the government, as well as Ambani, have rejected all the allegations.