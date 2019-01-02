Rafale deal issue: Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi for 20-minute one-on-one debate

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 8:30 PM

Responding to question on the Supreme Court judgement on Rafale, Gandhi said: "The Supreme Court has not said that there should not be any probe. It (verdict) is not saying that there is no corruption in the deal. It is only saying that it is not in our jurisdiction to probe."

Rafale debate, rafale controversy, Rafale debate LOk Sabha, Arun Jaitley rafale, rafale issue, rafale debate, rahul gandhi, rafale tape, rafale price, rafale detailsReiterating his charges, Gandhi said that the prime minister changed the contract and sidelined HAL.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to debate with him one-on-one on Rafale deal issue for 20 minutes and and said, “everything will be clear what is what in the multi-billion deal”. Reiterating his charges, Gandhi said that the prime minister changed the contract and sidelined HAL.

In a press conference held in the national capital, Gandhi said: “I would like to debate one-on-one with PM on Rafale and on any strategic issues. Give me 20 minutes to debate with Prime Minister on Rafale and then see what is what.” He said that the Prime Minister changed the contract and inflated the price of fighter jets from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1600 crore. “We want to ask the Prime Minister that who changed the price? Did Indian Air Force object to the price inflation? Did the Defence Ministry object?” the Congress President said.

Responding to a question on the Supreme Court judgement on Rafale, Gandhi said: “The Supreme Court has not said that there should not be any probe. It (verdict) is not saying that there is no corruption in the deal. It is only saying that it is not in our jurisdiction to probe.” He said a JPC be formed to probe the deal. The Congress President further said that if probe happened “two names will come – Anil Ambani and Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley rejected the JPC demand saying that it won’t help as members will be divided on party lines. He further said that the Supreme Court has already looked into allegations raised by the opposition and found no reason to question the procedures. “When the Supreme Court speaks on an issue, it is the last word,” Jaitley said. Rejecting the JPC demand, Jaitley said: “Politicians may agree on policy matters but they will never agree on investigative matters.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rafale deal issue: Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi for 20-minute one-on-one debate
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition