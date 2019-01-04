Rafale deal issue: Congress to launch criminal investigation if it comes to power in 2019, says Rahul Gandhi

By: | Published: January 4, 2019 1:16 PM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said if his party comes to power in 2019, a criminal investigation will be launched into the Rafale deal and the accused will be punished.

Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said if his party comes to power in 2019, a criminal investigation will be launched into the Rafale deal and the accused will be punished. Speaking to the media outside Parliament ahead of the government’s reply, he urged Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to answer the questions raised by the Congress on the multi-million dollar fighter jet deal.

“We and the entire opposition want that when defence minister speaks on the PM’s behalf, the questions raised by us should be answered,” Gandhi told reporters.

The Congress president also asked Sitharaman whether any objections were raised on the Rafale contract file by the negotiating team and the defence ministry. Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running away from the debate and said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley should answer questions raised by the Congress instead of abusing him.

