Rafale deal is ‘father of Congress’ Bofors scam’, Modi must tell the truth, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

The ruling BJP’s key ally Shiv Sena today joined the opposition camp to launch a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal fight. Senior party MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut described the deal as ‘father of the Bofors scam’ that occurred in the late 1980s when Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reveal the truth about the deal and take people into confidence.

“Uproar over Bofors lasted for 20-25 years. That matter was about Rs 62 crore, says Rs 100 crore. Rafale is about Rs 700-800 crore. I am not saying that it (scam) has occurred, but it has come to light. In that context, Rafale is the father of Bofors.”

“But what is the truth in this deal? The matter is related to the security of the country. There are a few questions in the mind of people. It is the responsibility of Prime Minister and we have full faith, he should tell the nation what is the truth,” he added.

Raut also wrote on the Rafale deal in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana. He also praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying his importance in the country’s politics has increased because he is speaking on issues that the country is facing today while other ‘political parties are maintaining silence’.

“Those who had accused Sonia Gandhi’s relatives of getting benefits of Rs 65 crore are in power today. They are accused of pocketing Rs 700 crore in the Rafale jet deal,” he said in an article in Saamana.

Raut also noted that the cost of a plane was Rs 527 crore during the UPA but it increased by around Rs 1,000 crore after BJP formed the government. “The question is not that Anil Ambani was given a contract for the Rafale jets. The UPA government had finalised Rs 527 crore for the Rafale jets and this was revised by the Modi government to Rs 1,570 crore. It means around Rs 1,000 crore were gained by middlemen,” he said.

The remark from Sena has only added to the criticism that the government is facing from the opposition for not disclosing the amount and other details of the deal signed between India and France. The Congress party has been demanding a JPC probe into the matter while the government is maintaining that all set defence procedures were followed while purchasing the 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

Union Home minister Rajnath Singh, however, countered the demands for revealing the cost breakup of the aircraft as part of the deal, saying doing so will amount to a compromise on national security. On Sunday, he had said: “The Congress is demanding that the price details of Rafale fighter jets that are laced with different weapons be revealed. By putting this information in the public domain, vital information related to the nation’s security will be leaked to other countries.”