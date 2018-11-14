Rafale hearing in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: CJI Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench to examine pricing details

Rafale hearing in Supreme Court LIVE Updates

Rafale deal Supreme Court hearing: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday resume hearing on a batch of petitions seeking a CBI probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. A three-judge bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will examine the pricing details submitted by the Centre in a sealed cover earlier this week. The other Justices on the bench are Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph. The Centre had given procedural details in pursuance of the apex court’s October 31 order. The details were also shared with the petitioner ML Sharma and NGO Common Cause of Prashant Bhushan.

The Centre had on Monday submitted that all set procedures were followed by the government at the time of signing the deal. It said that the purchase of Rafale fighter jets was in conformity with the process laid down in the Defence Procurement Procedure of 2013. The Centre said that Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), Indian Negotiating Team (INT) were constituted which conducted negotiations with France for around one year. It also said that approval of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was taken before the signing the inter-government agreement.

The government also submitted the pricing details of the deal to the court in a sealed cover.

