Rafale hearing in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: CJI Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench to examine pricing details

Rafale deal Supreme Court hearing: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday resume hearing on a batch of petitions seeking a CBI probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. A three-judge bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will examine the pricing details submitted by the Centre in a sealed cover earlier this week. The other Justices on the bench are Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph. The Centre had given procedural details in pursuance of the apex court’s October 31 order. The details were also shared with the petitioner ML Sharma and NGO Common Cause of Prashant Bhushan.
The Centre had on Monday submitted that all set procedures were followed by the government at the time of signing the deal. It said that the purchase of Rafale fighter jets was in conformity with the process laid down in the Defence Procurement Procedure of 2013. The Centre said that Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), Indian Negotiating Team (INT) were constituted which conducted negotiations with France for around one year. It also said that approval of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was taken before the signing the inter-government agreement.
The government also submitted the pricing details of the deal to the court in a sealed cover.
On Tuesday, Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier’s claimed no wrong-doing in the Rs 58,000 crore deal between India and France asserting it was a clean deal. He also claimed that his company chose Reliance as an offset partner. French aerospace major Dassault Aviation has partnered with Reliance Defence Ltd for delivering 36 Rafale fighter jets to the Indian Air Force(IAF). CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation. As per the agreement signed between India and France, Indian Air Force (IAF) will 36 fighter jets. The estimated cost of the deal is Rs 58,000 crore.
Petitions seeking the probe in the Rafale deal were first filed by advocates Manohar Lal Sharma and Vineet Dhanda. Later, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also moved a petition in the court seeking probe. Former union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan had also filed a joint petition in the apex court. Interestingly,
In its submission, the government has cited security considerations to justify the aborting of the earlier process for the procurement of 126 jet fighters (18 in fly-away condition and 108 to be manufactured in India). It said that during this long period of inconclusive 126 MMRCA process, our adversaries inducted modern aircraft and upgraded their older versions.