Rafale case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear pleas to review own verdict

The Supreme Court has given a clean chit to the Narendra Modi govt over Rafale jet deal. (File Photo)

Rafale case hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas to review its own verdict giving a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government over the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from French company – Dassault Aviation.

The top court had in December last year refused to entertain petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation in the defence deal, saying it cannot question the pricing of the deal.

The plea to recall this order has been filed by former Union minister and disgruntled BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others.

“List the matters for hearing in open Court along with a plea for the initiation of perjury proceedings against officials allegedly for misleading the court and suppressing the information,” the Supreme Court had said in its order on February 26.