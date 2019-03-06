Rafale case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear pleas to review own verdict

  1. Home
Mar 06, 2019

Rafale case hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas to review its own verdict giving a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government over the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

Rafale case hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas to review its own verdict giving a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government over the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from French company – Dassault Aviation.

The top court had in December last year refused to entertain petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation in the defence deal, saying it cannot question the pricing of the deal.

The plea to recall this order has been filed by former Union minister and disgruntled BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others.

“List the matters for hearing in open Court along with a plea for the initiation of perjury proceedings against officials allegedly for misleading the court and suppressing the information,” the Supreme Court had said in its order on February 26.

No reason to interfere in Rafale procurement process: Supreme Court

The CJI had said no reasons were found to interfere in the procurement process for the fighter jets. The Supreme Court said it is not the job of the court to deal with the comparative details of the pricing.

On the issue of offset partner, the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, had said there was no substantial evidence of commercial favouritism to any private entity. The top court said there has been a necessity for fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without jets.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on December 14 observed there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar deal.

