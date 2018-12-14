Rafale deal: Government did not share price of jets with Parliament but revealed it to CAG, says Supreme Court

December 14, 2018

The Supreme Court on Friday said the material placed before it shows that the Centre did not disclose in Parliament the pricing details of the Rafale fighter jet, but revealed it to the Comptroller and Auditor General.

supreme court, rafale deal, rafale dealSupreme Court said CAG report was even examined by the PAC of Parliament.

It said that CAG report was even examined by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

“The material placed before us shows that the government has not disclosed pricing details, other than the basic price of the aircraft, even to the Parliament, on the ground that sensitivity of pricing details could affect national security, apart from breaching the agreement between the two countries,” a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.

It said the pricing details have, however, been shared with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), and the report of the CAG has been examined by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“Only a redacted portion of the report was placed before the Parliament,” the bench said in its verdict as it dismissed a batch of pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into the 36 Rafale fighter jet deal and direction to the CBI for registering an FIR for alleged irregularities.

