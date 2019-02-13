Rafale deal: Congress uses paper planes to protest against Modi govt outside Parliament

By: | Published: February 13, 2019 2:33 PM

Stepping up his attack on Modi over the Rafale issue, the Congress president cited a media report to claim that the prime minister's argument of better pricing and faster delivery of the jets to defend the deal has been "demolished".

Raising slogans against the Narendra Modi government, Congress lawmakers protested outside Parliament on Wednesday over the Rafale deal. Party president Rahul Gandhi led the demonstration in which Congress lawmakers were seen carrying paper planes and posters, alleging scam in the multi-crore fighter jet deal. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were also present in the protest near the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex.

Also read: ‘Learning about the organisation’: Priyanka Gandhi after 15-hour marathon meet with Congress workers in UP

His attack came after a report in The Hindu newspaper claimed that the Rafale deal was not on “better terms” than the UPA-era offer. Trinamool Congress MPs also held a demonstration inside the complex, alleging misuse of the CBI by the Centre.

