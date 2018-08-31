Rafale deal: Congress, BJP at war; As Rahul remains adamant on JPC, Sambit Patra says ‘Rafale won’t launch your career’

For the last six months, both the BJP and Congress are on the warpath over the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. While the Congress has been alleging a scam in the sealing the deal, the government has been accusing the opposition of lying to the nation and compromising with the national security. On Thursday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi sharpened attack on the Centre over the deal when he said that Rafale is a ‘direct deal’ between PM Narendra Modi and Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani. In return, the ruling BJP in probably the sharpest attack on Rahul Gandhi till date said that the Congress leader lacks “lack Facts and hence, his career will never be launched”.

Addressing the media last evening, Congress president Rahul Gandhi reiterated the charges as he stepped up his attack on the government. He said that the BJP government is lying to the nation over the deal. Targeting Union Minister Arun Jaitley, he said that the BJP leader is busy in writing ‘lengthy blogs but why is the government silent on the demand for a JPC probe into the matter’.

When asked about Jaitley’s set of questions for him, the Congress president said that he and his party are ready to take all questions but ‘first constitute a JPC’. “I have no problem in creating a Joint Parliamentary Committee, where all facts can be disclosed,” said. “I am ready to answer all your question but you should answer my questions as well.”

“Jaitley is scared to ask the Prime Minister about constituting a JPC,” he told reporters after his 24-hour JPC challenge in response to the Finance Minister’s 15 questions on the deal ended.

Rahul even referred to the joint statement issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Rafale deal. He said that the statement mentioned that the aircraft will be delivered on the same configuration as had been earlier approved by the Indian Air Force. “Now the PM says that the configuration is different. I want to know if it was the Prime Minister who had made the earlier statement, or someone else.”

Alleging a ‘direct deal’ between PM Modi and Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani on the Rafale jet contract, he said, “Rafale is a clear-cut case. Anil Ambani has never made aircraft. Anil Ambani is in debt of Rs 45,000 crore. Anil Ambani floated (his defence company) only a few days ago before the Rafale contract was signed.”

“On the other hand, there is the HAL, which is making aircraft for 70 years. It has no debt. There are thousands of engineers who want to work,” he added.

“What is the deal between Modi and Anil Ambani?” he questioned.

‘Rahul Gandhi can’t launch his career by taking Rafale flight’

Minutes later, BJP’s Smbit Patra convened a press conference where he launched the sharpest attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi till date. He said that Rahul Gandhi is misleading the nation and accused him of compromising with the national security. He said that the Congress president “lacks facts” and he cannot launch his career by alleging scam in the Rafale deal. “If Rahul Gandhi thinks that sitting on Rafale would launch his career, he needs to know it won’t. He and Congress cannot even get a consensus on the amount of the deal,” he said.

Patra also rubbished Rahul’s allegations that the government is trying to provide benefits to a few industrialists. He dared the Congress leader to name an industrialist who has become rich after 2014. The BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi continues to repeat the same charges ‘like a parrot’ but people have rejected him as well his party time and again.

The BJP spokesperson added that Rahul Gandhi is unable to see the reality. He said that the Congress has been involved in “A to Z” of corruption as he named scams in an alphabetical order.

“A for Adarsh scam, B for Bofors, C for CWG, D for Devas Antrix scam, E for Employment Guarantee scam, F for Fodder scam, G for Ghaziabad PF scam, H for Harshad Mehta stock market scam, I for IPL scam, J for Junior banking officers training and recruitment scam, K for Ketan Parekh market scam, L for LIC housing scam, M for Madhu Koda scam, N for Non-banking financial companies scam, O for Oriental banking scam, P for Punjab State Council of Research Education and Training, Q for Quest for gold scam, R for Ration card scam, S for Satyam, T for telecom scam, U for UTI, V for Volkswagen equity scan, W for AgustaWestland scam.”