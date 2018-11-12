Rafale deal: Centre places pricing details in sealed cover before SC

Published: November 12, 2018 5:15 PM

On the last hearing, the Centre was reluctant to share the price details and Attorney General K K Venugopal had told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that pricing details of these jets were not even shared with Parliament.

The Centre Monday placed in a sealed cover before the Supreme Court the price details of 36 Rafale fighter jets which India is buying from France.

The Centre’s counsel said that it has apprised the details with regard to the pricing/cost to the apex court in a sealed cover.

The court on October 31 had asked the Centre to place before it within 10 days the pricing details of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The apex court on November 14 will peruse the documents pertaining to the pricing details.

The Centre also made public the document titled “Details of the steps in the decision making process leading to the award of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft order”, which stated that the process as laid down in the Defence Procurement Procedure-2013 has been followed in procurement of the Rafale aircraft.

