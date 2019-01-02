Rafale deal: Arun Jaitley hits back; says, it is foolish to compare price of flyaway aircraft with weaponised jet

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 10:23 PM

"Even a fool will not compare prices of a simple flyaway Aircraft with a weaponised Jet," Arun Jaitley said.

Rafale deal, Arun Jaitley, flyaway aircraft, weaponised jet, Rafale controversy, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, india newsFinance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Reuters)

Taking a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over Rafale controversy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday said it was foolish to compare prices of a simple flyaway aircraft with a weaponised jet. In a series of tweets, Jaitley questioned the knowledge of Gandhi saying “How much does he know? When will be know?”

His comments come on a day when Parliament witnessed an uproar over the Rafale deal. During the debate, Gandhi wanted to know from the government why the price of the fighter jet went up from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,600 crore. “Even a fool will not compare prices of a simple flyaway Aircraft with a weaponised Jet,” Jaitley said.

He further said that even in the offer made to the UPA government there were two different prices — one of the flyaway aircraft and the offer of the weaponised aircraft. Jaitley also accused the Congress of comparing “two unequals” and calling it a ‘scam’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rafale deal: Arun Jaitley hits back; says, it is foolish to compare price of flyaway aircraft with weaponised jet
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition