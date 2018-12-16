Rafale deal: Akhilesh Yadav says Supreme Court above all

Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president said that initially a demand to set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was made, to probe into the Rafale Deal. However, he also added, now that the Supreme Court has dismissed all the petitions seeking a probe, the decision should be respected, reported Indian Express.

The statement goes against the stand of Congress, who still stand firm on their demand of ordering a JPC probe. They said that the verdict has cleared their stand of demanding a JPC, because the court cannot decide whether there was corruption involved.

While flagging off four-day ‘Samajwadi Vision Evam Vikas Padyatra’ in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said that Supreme Court is above everything. “We demanded a JPC when the matter was still not in the Supreme Court. But now that Supreme Court has given a verdict, after taking all the points into consideration – anyone with any objection should go and knock on the Supreme Court’s door,” he said.

Akhilesh further added that the padayatra (march) which they are organising is about truth, while that of BJP’s is of deceit. He then lashed out on state BJP saying, “The party is busy installing statues. Initially, after coming to power, they were changing the colour of the government buildings to saffron and then name changing game started. Samajwadi Party made the Yamuna Expressway, the stadium (now renamed as Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Antar-Rashtriya Cricket Stadium) and even started metro train in Lucknow. However, the recent elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh changed BJP’s colours.”

Another opposition party, Trinamool Congress, however, has maintained silence about the verdict. A Trinamool leader told IE, “TMC is in this morally, we do raise issues that we feel strongly for – like RBI, CBI, farmer issues. Otherwise, this is an issue that Congress has raised, and we are with them as a united body.”

BSP Chief Mayawati also said on Friday that the SC ruling has come as a relief for the central government, and demanded that the government should come up with a “long-term and transparent policy” for all the defence related deals, taking all other parties into confidence. So that such allegations of corruption does not come up.