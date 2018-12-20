Rafale deal: Air Force chief is lying, suppressing truth, says Veerappa Moily

Moily said that the Defence Ministry and then IAF Chief in the government records wanted HAL to be involved in the deal.

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Thursday said that Air Force chief Birender Singh Dhanoa was lying about Rafale deal. Moily said that the Defence Ministry and then IAF Chief in the government records wanted HAL to be involved in the deal.

“IAF Chief at that time visited HAL with Dassault and found it competent…I think IAF chief is not fine. He’s lying, he’s suppressing the truth in Rafale deal,” ANI quoted Moily as saying.

The Congress has been accusing the government of sidelining Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to favour Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence. However, the Supreme Court earlier ruled that it did not find any substantial evidence to suggest corporate favouritism.

The apex court dismissed all the petitions seeking CBI probe saying there was no occasion do doubt the decision-making process in the multi-crore deal.

IAF chief BS Dhanoa hailed the apex court judgement and said: “The Supreme Court has given a fine judgement. It took us so long that our adversaries have already upgraded their system. Rafale is a game changer.”

However, the Congress says that the top court was not the right forum to look into the deal, therefore a joint parliamentary committee should be formed to probe the contract for 36 fighter jets from France.

The government turned down the demand saying the Congress should discuss the matter in the House and a politically divided JPC won’t work.