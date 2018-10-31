Rafale case: Supreme Court to resume hearing on petitions seeking probe into defence deal

By: | Updated: October 31, 2018 8:26 AM

The Supreme Court will resume hearing on a batch of petitions seeking a probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing on a batch of petitions seeking a probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. The plea will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The hearing comes days after the Centre submitted details of the decision-making process for the purchase of Rafale jets in a fly-away condition from France. The details were submitted to the Secretary General of the Supreme Court in a sealed cover as directed by the court on October 10 while hearing a batch petition filed by advocate ML Sharma and others.

The joint plea moved by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie along with noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan will also come up for hearing before the court today. They have sought a direction to the CBI to probe the offences mentioned in their complaint in a time-bound manner and submit reports to the court.

On October 10, the top court had asked the government to furnish in a sealed cover the details pertaining to the decision-making process with regard to the purchase of fighter jets. The court had, however, not issued a notice to the government. It had also clarified that it does not want information on pricing and said that it was not

In his petition, Sharma has alleged discrepancies in the signing of the Rafale deal between New Delhi and Paris and sought a stay on it. He had demanded that the inter-government agreement must be quashed as it was an ‘outcome of corruption’ and not ratified by Parliament under Article 253 of the Constitution.

He has even demanded from the court to pass an order for lodging of an FIR and prosecution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Defence minister Manohar Parrikar, Reliance Defence chairman Anil Ambani and Rafale maker Dassault Aviation. Besides, he said an equivalent should be passed for recovery of the deal amount.

A similar plea was filed in the court by Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla in March. Poonawalla has sought an independent probe into the Rafale deal and disclosure of the cost.

Meanwhile, Sharma has filed an interim plea seeking his PIL be heard after upcoming Assembly polls in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. Assembly polls in these 5 states will be held in November-December and results will be declared on December 11.

