Rafale case hearing: Submit pricing, strategic details of fighter jets in 10 days, Supreme Court tells Centre

Published: October 31, 2018 11:25 AM

The Supreme Court which is hearing a batch of petitions seeking probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France today asked the Centre to submit before it the pricing and strategic details of the fighter jets in a sealed cover in 10 days.

Attorney General KK Venugopal who was representing the Centre told CJI Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench that the details of pricing etc are covered under Official Secrets Act and can’t be shared.

However, the AG’s objection was overruled by the court. It said that the documents which are not covered under Official Secret Act should be given to petitioners and adjourned the hearing till November 14.

During the course of argument, noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan also pleaded the CJI to order a CBI probe. But the CJI told him “You have to wait for it.”

