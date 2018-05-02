Radio Mirchi RJ Tania Khanna killed after car falls into drain in Noida. (Image: LinkedIn)

Tania Khanna, a noted Radio Jockey (RJ) of Radio Mirchi, was killed on Tuesday night in a road accident near Delhi. The accident took place in Delhi-NCR area. According to reports, the accident occured when she lost her control of her Verna car and fell into a canal near Uttar Pradesh’s Noida sector 94. Khanna was seriously injured after the incident.

She was on her way home from Gurgaon when the accident happened. She was directly rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. The police has lodged a case of accidental death and further investigation regarding the same is underway.

Who was Tania Khanna?

– Tania Khanna (26) was a part of marketing team of Radio Mirchi.

– Khanna held the position of Group Manager (sales) of Radio Mirchi.

– She also held the position of Account Manager in Entertainment Network India Ltd.

– Khanna also was Account Manager in Canon India Pvt. Ltd.

– She completed her Master in Business Administration (MBA) in Retail Management from Amity Business School in 2011.