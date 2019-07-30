Radhe Maa, supporters booked for thrashing, threatening journalist for questioning her over controversies

Radhe Maa considers her to be an avatar of Goddess Durga (Photo source: Radhe Maa Website)

Radhe Maa News: Radhe Maa, the self-styled godwoman, and her supporters have been booked by the Haryana Police for allegedly assaulting a journalist. Radhe Maa was in Panipat on Sunday to attend a Kanwar Shivir when the incident took place. The journalist was invited to cover the event during which he posed a question to Radhe Maa about her past controversies.

Reports say the question irked her and she began threatening him. Her supporters too jumped in and started assaulting him and even destroyed his camera. Radhe Maa’s supporters reportedly also tried to kidnap the journalist. A police team present at the spot rescued the journalist and and later escorted him to his home safely, The Indian Express reported.

No arrest has been made so far. We are investigating the matter. She (Radhe Maa) was present at the spot when the attack took place, Panipat SP Sumit Kumar told the daily.

Radhe Maa’s supporters consider her to be as an avatar of goddess Durga. She is always seen dressed in red and sporting hefty gold jewellery. She also carries a golden trishul (trident) with her in public to enhance her image of an avatar.

Radhe Maa, whose original name is Sukhvinder Kaur, has been booked earlier for obscenity after a video went viral showing her wearing a red mini-skirt. The video showed Radhe Maa’s supporters dancing and lifting her one-by-one.

In 2015, the Mumbai Police had summoned her after a woman filed a complaint that she was being harassed for dowry by her husband’s family on Radhe Maa’s directions.

In another complaint against her, the self-styled godwoman was accused of driving a family to suicide in 2014. Seven members had allegedly committed suicide in Gujarat after they got nothing in return of the huge amounts of money they donated to Radhe Maa.